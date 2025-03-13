1,171,341 Shares in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,171,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,334,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of nCino as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in nCino in the 4th quarter worth $70,256,000. ShawSpring Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 115.9% during the third quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,653,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,830,000 after buying an additional 1,424,349 shares in the last quarter. Long Path Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 43.7% during the third quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 3,721,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,559,000 after buying an additional 1,131,271 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 65.1% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,100,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,341,000 after buying an additional 828,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 348.9% during the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,029,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,529,000 after buying an additional 800,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get nCino alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NCNO. Stephens upped their target price on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of nCino from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at nCino

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 20,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $758,350.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,058,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,805,455.74. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $167,824.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,744 shares in the company, valued at $8,858,854.40. This represents a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,652,411 shares of company stock valued at $166,225,394 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nCino Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $29.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.35. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.13 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.70, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.66.

nCino Profile

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.