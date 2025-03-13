279,542 Shares in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 279,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,440,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.92% of Boot Barn as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOOT. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,430.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $102.41 on Thursday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.07.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 9.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Boot Barn from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised Boot Barn from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boot Barn from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Boot Barn from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.92.

In other news, CEO John Hazen sold 6,311 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $965,456.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,282.26. The trade was a 61.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

