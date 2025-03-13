28,430 Shares in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 8.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,524,000 after purchasing an additional 177,745 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,169,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,146,000 after purchasing an additional 203,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,525,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,346,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,454,000 after purchasing an additional 75,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UE. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UE opened at $18.85 on Thursday. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average of $21.37.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 5.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.81%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

