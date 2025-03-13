291,588 Shares in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 291,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,947,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VVX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V2X by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,997,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,439,000 after purchasing an additional 439,852 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in V2X in the third quarter valued at about $14,659,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in V2X by 1,014.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 210,814 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in V2X in the third quarter worth about $11,604,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of V2X by 43.5% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 401,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,407,000 after acquiring an additional 121,635 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of V2X in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of V2X in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup began coverage on V2X in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on V2X from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

NYSE VVX opened at $48.65 on Thursday. V2X, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.08 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 173.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average of $54.37.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

