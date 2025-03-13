339,536 Shares in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 339,536 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,104,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 17.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,389,823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $246,367,000 after buying an additional 359,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,656,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $170,789,000 after buying an additional 86,642 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in IDACORP by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 998,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,103,000 after purchasing an additional 429,276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IDACORP by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 950,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,981,000 after purchasing an additional 36,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in IDACORP by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP Price Performance

IDA stock opened at $114.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.70 and a twelve month high of $120.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $398.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.21 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 15.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IDACORP from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of IDACORP from $129.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.20.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

