411 Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Purchased by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $11,523,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Textron by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,257,000 after buying an additional 104,982 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Textron by 161.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 145,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,860,000 after buying an additional 89,724 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $6,512,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Textron by 1,757.6% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 72,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 68,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $396,178.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,447.64. This trade represents a 23.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXT opened at $72.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.14 and a twelve month high of $97.34.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.86%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.45.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

