678,729 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 678,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,568,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.4% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $56.89 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $53.80 and a 1-year high of $63.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.98.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1893 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

