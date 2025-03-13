745,178 Shares in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 745,178 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $37,311,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 43,218 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.1% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on BUD shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 0.1 %
BUD stock opened at $62.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
