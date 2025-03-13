752,296 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Purchased by DJE Kapital AG

DJE Kapital AG bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 752,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,870,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 4.2% of DJE Kapital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,824,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,110,000 after buying an additional 182,648 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 71,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Baird R W raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $227.89 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $179.20 and a 52-week high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $258.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

