8,160 Shares in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Acquired by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,160 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 670.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 3,220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TTM Technologies

In other news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 3,848 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $100,086.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,859.46. The trade was a 4.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 24,792 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $633,683.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,415.68. This represents a 13.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,317 shares of company stock worth $1,303,846. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 1.19. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. Research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Further Reading

