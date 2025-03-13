93,370 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 93,370 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,380,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 2.7 %

EME opened at $382.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $445.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $449.67. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.49 and a twelve month high of $545.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.14.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.79. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. As a group, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.64%.

EMCOR Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.25.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

