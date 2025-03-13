Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Motiv8 Investments LLC

Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.0% of Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 20,990.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,186,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,151,000 after buying an additional 6,157,413 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 91,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,020,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $382,511,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKD Wealth Coaches LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,374 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $238,347.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,213.28. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ruth Porat sold 17,690 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.48, for a total transaction of $3,245,761.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,449,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,914,995.28. The trade was a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,682 shares of company stock valued at $17,901,024. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.62.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $167.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.48. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.99 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

