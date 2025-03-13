AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,334 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter valued at $79,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $210.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.89. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.01 and a 52 week high of $274.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 25.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, Director Alexander Wolf bought 9,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $214.81 per share, with a total value of $2,078,931.18. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,226 shares in the company, valued at $692,977.06. The trade was a -150.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 838 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.30, for a total value of $213,941.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,795,565.30. This trade represents a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APPF shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AppFolio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.29.

About AppFolio

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

See Also

