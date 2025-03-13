Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 17,325 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,325 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 234,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 597.7% during the 4th quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 1,145,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,123,000 after acquiring an additional 981,517 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 15,342 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 87,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 58,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIRI. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.81.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average is $25.15.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 24.03% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is -16.85%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

