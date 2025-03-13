Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 272.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SL Green Realty

In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $229,066.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,047.60. This represents a 62.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Compass Point upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

SL Green Realty Trading Up 0.1 %

SLG opened at $57.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 720.50, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.58. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $82.81.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $1.90. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 2.48%. Analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 3,862.50%.

SL Green Realty Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

