Arizona State Retirement System Buys 2,240 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 99,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 133,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRT opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.27. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 1.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 355.56%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRT. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

