Arizona State Retirement System Buys 99 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Stride were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Stride during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stride by 372.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stride in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stride by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Stride by 11,953.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $119.86 on Thursday. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.94.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. Equities analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LRN. Barrington Research raised their price target on Stride from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

