Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 47,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 9,565 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 226.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 202,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after buying an additional 140,707 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,101,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 49,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 33,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $3,884,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,346,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,606,063.04. The trade was a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $84,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,852 shares in the company, valued at $365,258.56. The trade was a 18.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,490 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $67.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.55. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $80.50.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.70%. Analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is presently 11.58%.

BYD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.20.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

