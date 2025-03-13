Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,525,000 after buying an additional 146,107 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 216,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,249,000 after buying an additional 115,012 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 981,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,020,000 after buying an additional 114,308 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 174,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,872,000 after buying an additional 92,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 719,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,740,000 after buying an additional 66,487 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AGO stock opened at $83.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.12. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $72.57 and a twelve month high of $96.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.07). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 70.37% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.56 million. Research analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AGO. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Articles

