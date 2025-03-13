Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

BCPC stock opened at $167.48 on Thursday. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $137.69 and a twelve month high of $186.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.42 and a 200 day moving average of $169.84.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.08). Balchem had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.96 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Balchem in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Sidoti raised Balchem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

