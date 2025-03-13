Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.26 Million Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 535.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 200.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 68.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $105.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.40 and a 200-day moving average of $112.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 73.97, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.12 and a 52-week high of $132.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.56.

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, COO Eduardo Bernal Acebedo sold 19,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $2,155,077.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,333.42. The trade was a 49.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total value of $206,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,760.04. This trade represents a 31.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

