Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GDS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 354,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,485,000 after purchasing an additional 24,813 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 294,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,355,000 after purchasing an additional 28,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Price Performance

NYSE SHAK opened at $87.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.21. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.50 and a 52-week high of $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.11 and a beta of 1.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $328.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.02 million. Analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SHAK shares. Barclays raised Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett raised Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Shake Shack from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

