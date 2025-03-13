Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.55 Million Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 409.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PATH. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on UiPath in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

UiPath Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PATH opened at $11.85 on Thursday. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.18. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 269,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,944.05. This represents a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $616,784.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 856,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,186,386.28. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

