Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,990 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $554,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,404.60. This represents a 8.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 4,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $114,498.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,490.30. The trade was a 34.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 594,510 shares of company stock valued at $17,418,271. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

NYSE CWAN opened at $27.56 on Thursday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.69.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 93.97% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson raised Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

