Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 332 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,210,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,347,000 after purchasing an additional 305,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tenable by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,913,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,058,000 after purchasing an additional 73,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,255,000 after purchasing an additional 33,303 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,768,000 after purchasing an additional 180,668 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 0.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TENB. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Tenable from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Tenable from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 6,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $254,946.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078,517.68. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $31,162.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,544.68. This trade represents a 8.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,437 shares of company stock valued at $477,918. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $36.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

