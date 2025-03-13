Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 40 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 21.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 307.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,388 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $624,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $254.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.31. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $183.58 and a 12-month high of $351.80.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.44%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PIPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $298.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

