Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 824 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,222 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,906,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,686,000 after purchasing an additional 203,967 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 42,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,977,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AM opened at $16.96 on Thursday. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 2.32.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 108.43%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

