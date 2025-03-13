Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Nextracker by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Nextracker by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nextracker by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nextracker by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 9,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $455,480.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,822.70. This represents a 6.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $489,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 124,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,392.30. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,758 shares of company stock worth $1,217,520 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NXT. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Nextracker from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Nextracker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nextracker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Nextracker from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of NXT opened at $44.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Nextracker Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $62.31.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.31. Nextracker had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 20.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nextracker Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

