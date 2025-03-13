Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $169.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.04 and a 1-year high of $191.86.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $7.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.22 by ($1.66). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.69. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $219,917.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,409.75. This trade represents a 23.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 35,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $5,707,786.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,388,138.22. This trade represents a 4.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,455 shares of company stock worth $26,158,403. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.