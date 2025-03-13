Arizona State Retirement System Sells 399 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Science Applications International by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Science Applications International by 15.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $104.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.66. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $94.68 and a one year high of $156.34.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $381,230.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at $807,892.80. This represents a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAIC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Science Applications International from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Science Applications International from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.11.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

