Arizona State Retirement System Sells 528 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMG. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMG shares. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.40.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $161.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.13 and a twelve month high of $199.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.73 and a 200 day moving average of $180.59.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

