Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Itron by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Itron by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Itron by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $103.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.13 and a 12 month high of $124.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.42. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Itron from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Itron from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.64.

In other Itron news, Director Mary C. Hemmingsen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $80,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,930.10. This trade represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $60,199.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,285.40. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,037 shares of company stock valued at $385,815. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

