Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ASAN. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Asana from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.87.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.13. Asana has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.84.

In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 27,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $591,228.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 733,855 shares in the company, valued at $15,931,992.05. This represents a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total transaction of $2,964,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,097,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,682,825.84. This represents a 12.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 723,300 shares of company stock worth $15,161,068. Insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Quarry LP bought a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Asana by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

