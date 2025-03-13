Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 540.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $24.65 on Thursday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.66.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

