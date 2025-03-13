Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 71.1% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $64.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.51 and its 200-day moving average is $63.64. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $58.79 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.2268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.