Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,843,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 908,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,284,000 after buying an additional 63,301 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,382,000 after buying an additional 30,935 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 27.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,209,000 after buying an additional 110,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 376,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,519,000 after buying an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of UCTT opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $56.47.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
