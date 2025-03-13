Assetmark Inc. Boosts Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,651 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,506 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 124,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,237,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $275,111,000 after buying an additional 17,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU opened at $316.49 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $480.94. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $438.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.14.

View Our Latest Report on LULU

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.