Assetmark Inc. Buys 2,581 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,790,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,599 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,992,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,761,000 after buying an additional 178,028 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

NWL stock opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.57.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NWL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Newell Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

