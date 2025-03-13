Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 3,882.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 16,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 253,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 27.1% during the third quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 449,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,416,000 after purchasing an additional 19,077 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

VONV stock opened at $80.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1 year low of $74.11 and a 1 year high of $87.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.72.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

