Assetmark Inc. Has $526,000 Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 72.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

MUFG opened at $13.08 on Thursday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The company has a market cap of $157.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 14.19%. On average, analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.