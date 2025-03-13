Assetmark Inc. Has $589,000 Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in EnerSys by 60.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in EnerSys by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL grew its position in EnerSys by 29.0% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 3,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys Trading Down 2.7 %

ENS stock opened at $95.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.00. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $112.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.23%. Analysts expect that EnerSys will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report).

