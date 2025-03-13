Assetmark Inc. Has $628,000 Stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,832 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in ORIX by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 39,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,587,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 7.6% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 18.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 12.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ORIX by 47.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IX opened at $20.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94. ORIX Co. has a 12-month low of $18.11 and a 12-month high of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. ORIX had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 18,500,000 shares of ORIX stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $278,906,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,880,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,336,684.26. The trade was a 55.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

