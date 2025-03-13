Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 115,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Unionview LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 79,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

IQLT stock opened at $40.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.36. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $41.93.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

