Assetmark Inc. Invests $503,000 in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 73,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 24,281 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mosaic by 44.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,218,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,189,000 after buying an additional 986,812 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,269,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,997,000 after purchasing an additional 28,816 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 291,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 73,653 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the third quarter valued at $1,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MOS opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $22.48 and a one year high of $33.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays raised shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

Get Our Latest Report on MOS

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.