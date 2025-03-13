Assetmark Inc. Purchases 728 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,212,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth about $1,493,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,717,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $150.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.52. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $111.09 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.64. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASND. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.36.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

