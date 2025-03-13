Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $123.88 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $117.00 and a 52-week high of $140.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.45 and its 200 day moving average is $132.24. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.