Assetmark Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in UMB Financial by 31.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $98.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.54 and a 200 day moving average of $112.44. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $129.94.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.14.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $380,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,313,427.67. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $60,146.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,831.30. This represents a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

