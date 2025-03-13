Atria Investments Inc Acquires 65 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,924,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,027,000 after acquiring an additional 40,193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,494,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,739,000 after acquiring an additional 13,236 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 684,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,543,000 after buying an additional 24,946 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 484,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,122,000 after buying an additional 15,684 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8,529.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 375,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,375,000 after buying an additional 371,267 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF stock opened at $272.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.00. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $233.95 and a 52 week high of $300.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

