Atria Investments Inc Acquires New Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT)

Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOCT. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $11,538,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $6,669,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $3,835,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 199.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 70,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 47,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter worth about $1,383,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FOCT opened at $41.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.01 million, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.76.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

