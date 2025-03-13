Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 21,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $109.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.26. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.67 and a 52-week high of $111.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.52.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

